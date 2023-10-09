Controversy reigns over Barcelona’s disallowed goal against Granada, report uses Real Madrid strike to highlight lack of consistency

Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Granada on Sunday felt like two points dropped for the Catalans, even despite being 2-0 down at one point. The result saw them drop three points behind leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

However, Barcelona feel that this gap should be only one, and that they were robbed of victory at Nuevo Los Carmenes. Joao Felix has a strike ruled out in stoppage after Ferran Torres, who was in an offside position, was adjudged to have interfered with play.

fuera de juego Joao Felix???? Ferran Torres????? pic.twitter.com/otYvLAUnns — kevin (@kevincantoSSS) October 8, 2023

MD have highlighted previous goals that have been given to show that perhaps Felix’s effort should have stood against Granada. They cited Joselu Mato’s strike against Getafe earlier this season, in which the veteran striker was offside from the original free-kick, but was not adjudged to be interfering with play.

Madrid-Getafe. El 1-1 de Joselu en el 47. En el centro Joselu está en fuera de juego, pero no toca el balón, después de un rechace con la mano de Djene, marca. El gol subió el marcador. @Zona_Blaugrana pic.twitter.com/0e3d1ZO9gS — Pa Torrat (@PaTorrrat) October 8, 2023

The report also cited further Real Madrid goals, one against Osasuna last season and another being Vinicius Junior’s winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool the season prior.

The report certainly makes for interesting reading, and highlights – once again – the inconsistency that referees have shown in La Liga. The standard of officiating has been rather poor for some time, and Barcelona will certainly feel aggrieved to have had their late goal chalked off.

Image via JORGE GUERRERO/AFP