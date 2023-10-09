Barcelona’s defensive drop off laid bare after shipping two goals against Granada

While Barcelona have been very strong defensively in the Champions League so far this season, recording two clean sheets from their opening two matches in the competition, they have not been as strong at the back in La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have conceded 10 goals from their opening nine matches – a record that is far from bad, but when compared to last season, there has been a significant drop off in Barcelona’s defensive exploits.

As per Diario AS, it took until MD31 last season for Barcelona to reach double digits in terms of goals conceded. It undoubtedly highlights just how good the Catalans were defensively during the 2022-23 campaign, as their record so far this season has not been overly bad.

However, Xavi will still have concerns about his defence, which has conceded three times to Villarreal, twice to Celta Vigo, twice to Mallorca and now twice to Granada. Considering Barcelona have yet to face the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, it could be a significant problem if they don’t tighten up.