Barcelona expected to have key trio of players back in contention ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have had several key players suffer significant injuries so far this season. Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have all been struck down with various issues, which has affected the reigning La Liga champions over the last few weeks.

Araujo has since returned to action, and Barcelona expect him to be joined by three more players in the next few weeks. As per Sport, Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski are all on the comeback trail, and should be back in contention before the end of the month.

The matches against Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk could come too soon for the trio, but it is expected that they will all be ready for El Clasico, which takes place on the 28th of October at the Olympic Stadium.

De Jong is slightly further away, so is likely to miss the match against Real Madrid. However, if Barcelona are able to welcome back Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski, it would be a significant boost towards their chances of winning the first Clasico of the season.