Barcelona at odds with Spanish Football Federation over availability of Spain international

Lamine Yamal ended Barcelona’s match with Granada on Sunday with a knock, one that is not overly serious, fortunately for the Catalans. However, it was bad enough that it was reported that he would be unavailable for Spain duty over the next week or so.

The 16-year-old is expected to be out of action for 10 days, meaning that he would miss the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Scotland and Norway. However, it appears that the Spanish Football Federation do not agree with this assessment.

As per Adria Albets, the RFEF say that Lamine Yamal’s injury is not serious, so he can take his place in Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

🚨 JUST IN: In the end, it has been decided that Lamine Yamal WILL go with Spain during international break. His discomfort is nothing serious, they say from the RFEF. @AdriaAlbets 🇪🇸 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 9, 2023

However, Barcelona are disputing this, and they do not want their player to go with the Spain squad, presumably to make sure that he does not aggravate his current issue. They are said to be in discussions with officials at the Spanish Football Federation, and hope to reach a positive outcome.

🚨 JUST IN: Barça don't want Lamine Yamal to go with Spain this international break. They're in talks with the RFEF. @AdriaAlbets 🇪🇸 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 9, 2023

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out. Both sides can be understood: Spain know how valuable Lamine Yamal is to their squad, so they will want to have him available for these key matches. However, Barcelona will be wary on the teenager being injured further, especially when they already have similar problems.