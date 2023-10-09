Atletico Madrid equal all-time club record against Real Sociedad

To say that Atletico Madrid have made the Civitas Metropolitano a fortress in 2023 would be a massive understatement. Diego Simeone’s side have been almost faultless at their home stadium so far this year, and that continued on Sunday when they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1.

Since losing their first home match of 2023 against Barcelona (1-0), Atletico have won all 14 games (in all competitions) since. As per Diario AS, this has equalled the club’s record of consecutive matches won at home, which Simeone’s side previously achieved between May 2012 and April 2013.

Atletico will be gunning to break their own record, and their chance to do so will come on the 29th of October when they host Alaves. Three points would have been essential in that match anyway, with title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid facing off the day before.

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid have been outstanding in 2023, and their home form certainly reflects that. It remains to be seen whether this can be sustained for an even longer period of time.