Atletico could appoint Mateu Alemany as soon as this week

Reports in Spain are claiming that Mateu Alemany could be appointed at Atletico Madrid at some point in this international break, with sites like Mundo Deportivo saying that his move to the capital is a done deal.

Recently released by Barcelona, Alemany is considered one of the top sporting director type brains out there, and Atletico have long been trying to secure his services.

Andrea Berta will keep his place as sporting director, but Alemany will arrive at a new post just above, sitting directly below and reporting directly to, CEO Angel Gil Marin.

Alemany appears to have done a superb job at digging Barcelona out of their dire squad situation of the last few years, although it’s still not quite certain how things will turn out there in the long run.

Atletico aren’t in such dire straits, but they’ve spent relatively little in recent years, and will be hoping the Mallorcan can work his magic at the Wanda.