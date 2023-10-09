Ansu Fati called up to Spain squad as late replacement alongside another possible debutant

With MD9 of the 2023-24 La Liga season now complete, attention now turns to the international break, during which Spain could take a giant step towards qualification for Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente’s side take on Scotland and Norway in two crucial qualifying matches.

De la Fuente only announced his squad on Friday, but he has already had a drop out. Yeremy Pino was injured for Villarreal during the first half of their disappointing defeat to Las Palmas on Sunday, and has been forced to withdraw.

In his place, de la Fuente has called up two players, perhaps with one eye on Lamine Yamal’s knock. Ansu Fati is back in the La Roja, while he has been joined a first time call-up: Bryan Zaragoza. The latter has been in excellent form so far this season, with his stand-out performance being against Barcelona on Sunday.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Ansu Fati y Bryan Zaragoza se suman a la convocatoria de la @SEFutbol en sustitución de Yeremy Pino. ℹ️ https://t.co/FnrUW7SOsx#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/lF4zZhZZ7Y — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 8, 2023

Both players certainly add value to an already very strong Spain squad. La Roja should be able to have another successful international break, during which they hope to extend their four-match winning run.