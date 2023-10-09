17-year-old knocked unconscious after being assaulted following junior football match

Spain has a very successful junior and youth footballing scene, one that has allowed it to produce many, many excellent footballers, some of which who now operate at the highest level of the game.

While it is generally a very good scene, there are unfortunately some unsavoury moments that can take place. Unfortunately, one occurred this past weekend in the Andalusia region, involving a match between Juventud Deportiva Bormujos and the Villaverde Sports Union.

As per EFE (via MD), a 17-year-old boy had to be admitted to the Virgen Macarena hospital in Seville after being punched twice in the face and kicked once in head by an opposition player at the end of a football match in Villaverde del Rio, an attack that left him unconscious.

It was a JD Bormujos player that was attacked, and he has since filed a complaint with the Civil Guard. His club have since issued a statement condemning the incident.

It is very sad to hear of an incident such as this, especially involving players so young.

