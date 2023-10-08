Xavi claims Barcelona deserved Granada win despite defensive mistakes

Xavi was left frustrated as Barcelona were held to a 2-2 La Liga draw at Granada.

The Catalans were forced to settle for a point in Andalucia as they struggled to cope with the intensity of the home side for the majority of the game.

Bryan Zaragoza was the star of the show for Granada early on, as he continued his superb recent form, with two goals before the break.

Lamine Yamal set another record in the final seconds of the first half as he became the youngest ever La Liga goal scorer.

Sergi Roberto scored a late equaliser, to ensure a point for Xavi on the long trip back north, but the former Spanish international admitted his side deserved a win, based on their late rally.

“We have totally dominated and created chances. We deserved more”, as per reports from Marca.

“But we also made mistakes, once after 30 seconds, and then we conceded the second goal.

“However, we reacted, and in the end, we deserved the victory. The point is insufficient.”

The majority of Xavi’s squad will now head off on national team duty in the coming days ahead of facing Athletic Club on their return to action on October 22.

