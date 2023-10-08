(WATCH) Lamine Yamal hands Barcelona a lifeline at Granada

Barcelona find themselves with a battle on their hands away from home as they trail 2-1 at half time in their La Liga trip to Granada.

Xavi’s team made the trip to Andalucia confident of wrapping up the weekend back up in second place in the table, with win away from home, ahead of the incoming international break.

However, despite their optimism, the home side have shown an impressive ruthless edge in the opening 45 minutes, with a superb double from the in form Bryan Zaragoza.

Granada’s man of the moment smashed home a brilliant finish inside the first 60 seconds as Barcelona’s defence was caught cold straight from kick off.

However, just as the visitors began to pile on the pressure for the remainder of the first half, Zaragoza produced another fine finish, to extend the hosts lead.

Barcelona have come from behind to win from losing positions in recent La Liga games and their sole shining light emerged in first half added time as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal tapped home.

