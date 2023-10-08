Sevilla

Tension at Sevilla after bust-up between key player and head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar

Sevilla were able to spare their blushes against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening, coming back from 2-0 down to secure a point late on at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

However, there was a big flashpoint in the first half when head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar opted to take off veteran midfielder Fernando Reges for Ivan Rakitic after only 40 minutes. The decision irritated the Brazilian, who refused to acknowledge Mendilibar after leaving the field of play.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mendilibar tried to diffuse the situation, explaining that the decision was not personal, but purely tactical.

“I know that the substituted player is going to feel screwed, but it’s not because I’ve seen him as the worst on the team. I’ve talked to him and he’s hurt. I’ve given him my explanation and that’s it.”

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for Sevilla, and the last thing they need is in-house fighting, especially when a core member of the squad (in this case, Fernando) is at the heart of things. The club will hope that things get resolved during the international break.

Fernando Reges Jose Luis Mendilibar Sevilla

