Sevilla confirm Jose Luis Mendilibar sacking

Sevilla have confirmed the sacking of head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar after a poor run of results at the club.

The Andalucians have endured a disappointing start to the 2023/24 season, in both domestic and European action, with just two wins from their first 10 matches across all competitions.

The situation at Sevilla follows on from a poor end to last season, which saw the club finish in 12th place, and finish well outside of the European qualification spots as a result.

ℹ️ José Luis Mendilibar has been relieved of his duties as #SevillaFC coach. Thank you for everything, José Luis. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) October 8, 2023

As per weekend reports from Relevo, Mendilibar’s position was effectively decided by the 2-2 weekend home draw with Rayo Vallecano with the hosts seconds away from another loss.

The club’s hierarchy have now made the call to remove the 62-year-old from his position after just six months in charge.

Mendilibar now becomes latest victim of Sevilla’s managerial merry-go-round, as the third club exit in the last year, with confirmation of his replacement expected to be updated in the coming days.