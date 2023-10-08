Sevilla could go after current Premier League manager if Jose Luis Mendilibar is sacked

Sevilla are considering parting ways with head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, just over four months after he led them to a record seventh Europa League title. Los Nervionenses have had a rough start to this season, winning just two of their 10 matches in all competitions.

If Sevilla do decide to bite the bullet and sack Mendilibar in the coming days, they will likely look to have someone in place before their next match, which is against Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in two weeks’ time.

Julen Lopetegui is available, although it is perhaps unlikely that he returns to Sevilla just over a year after he was sacked. Another possible candidate is Andoni Iraola, who has had a tough start to life as head coach of AFC Bournemouth, whom he joined in the summer after leaving Rayo Vallecano.

Bournemouth are winless in the Premier League so far this season, and if Iraola is sacked, Fichajes say that Sevilla could look to make him their new head coach, on the basis that they also let Mendilibar go.

Signing up Iraola could be a very shrewd piece of business for Sevilla, although doing so is currently out of their hands.