Sevilla considering third managerial sacking in 12 months after poor start to the season

Sevilla have had a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season, having won just two of their 10 matches in all competitions. They currently sit in 13th place in La Liga, but could fall even further down the table by the end of the weekend.

Sevilla’s form is a far cry from that of the end of last season, which saw them pull away from the relegation battle in La Liga, while also winning the Europa League for a record seventh time. Jose Luis Mendilibar worked wonders when he first took over as head coach, but that magic appears to have run out.

As per Relevo, Mendilibar’s position is becoming increasingly frail. Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, the club’s hierarchy are said to be analysing whether to sack the 62-year-old and enter the managerial market for a replacement.

If Mendilibar is sacked, he would become the third casualty at Sevilla in 12 months. Julen Lopetegui was let go in October 2022, while Jorge Sampaoli only lasted five months before being dismissed in March.

There are certainly major doubts over Mendilibar’s position at the moment, and it would not be a major surprise if he is sacked in the coming weeks, despite having led Sevilla to a European trophy just over four months ago.