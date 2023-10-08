Real Madrid star asks for forgiveness on social media as dry streak in front of goal continues

Real Madrid are in a great place at the moment. Two wins out of two in the Champions League, and they also sit top of the La Liga after nine matches played, with just one matches all season long were they haven’t been victorious (defeat vs Atletico Madrid).

While the club is in very good stead, one of its key players is having a tough time. Rodrygo has been struggling so far this season, having gone 10 matches in a row without scoring (his last goal coming on the opening day against Athletic Club).

He was benched by Carlo Ancelotti for Saturday’s victory over Osasuna, in which his replacement Joselu Mato found the back of the net once again.

After the match, Rodrygo took to social media to ask for forgiveness, while also re-confirming that he will continue to work hard to break his barren run in front of goal.

“Things don’t always go as I expect, but there will be no shortage of dedication and work to help this team! Thank you for your support always!”

Las cosas no siempre salen como espero, pero no faltará dedicación y trabajo para ayudar a este equipo! 🤍 @realmadrid Gracias por su apoyo siempre! pic.twitter.com/pS9C6ccxxd — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) October 7, 2023

There’s no doubt that Rodrygo has been trying his hardest for Real Madrid this season, and he has not had luck go his way so far. He will hope that the international break will allow him to reset, before going again in two weeks.

