Real Madrid long-term absentee ahead of schedule in injury recovery, could return as early as February

Real Madrid suffered two major injuries blows at the start of the season. Before a ball was even kicked, Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury in training, and he was followed by Eder Militao a few days later, with the Brazilian defender suffering the same fate in the opening match of the campaign against Athletic Club.

Since then, both players have undergone surgery to rectify the injury, followed by an extensive period of rehabilitation. In the case of Militao at least, this is going very well, to the point that he is ahead of schedule for a return.

As per Relevo, the best-case scenario for Militao is that he returns in mid to late February. His strength and flexibility has allowed him to be in a better position to return sooner, although Real Madrid will take zero risks when discussing a more precise return date.

It is more likely that Militao returns in March, in which case he would be back for the second leg of the last 16 stage of the Champions League, providing that Real Madrid make it out of their group. However, he will need time to return to match sharpness, so there’s no guarantee that he would be a regular starter right away.

Real Madrid and their supporters will be eagerly anticipating Militao’s return. He is an incredibly key player for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, and should – barring any aggravations – be available for a crucial stage of the season.