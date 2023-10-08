Real Madrid could be without key player for El Clasico showdown as suspension looms large

Real Madrid have been in excellent so far this season, and this is despite the issues they have had in central defence. Eder Militao’s ACL injury left Carlo Ancelotti with just three senior centre-backs, but the situation has been managed fairly well so far.

However, with Nacho Fernandez suspended and David Alaba injured, Aurelien Tchouameni filled in as a makeshift centre-back against Osasuna on Saturday. The Austrian international is expected to return after the international break, and with El Clasico at the end of the month, this is excellent news for Real Madrid.

However, even with Alaba set to return, Real Madrid’s central defensive problems don’t look like ending. Antonio Rudiger is on four yellow cards so far this season, and as reported by MD, he would miss El Clasico if he is booked against Sevilla in two weeks.

With Nacho already banned, that would leave Alaba as the only centre-back for the trip to Montjuic, so it would not be a surprise if Ancelotti chose to rest Rudiger against Sevilla so far he is available against Barcelona.

It remains to be seen how Ancelotti handles the situation, but the last thing that Real Madrid will want is to play a makeshift centre-back against their bitter rivals, even if Robert Lewandowski is missing.