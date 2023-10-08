Predicted XIs Granada-Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez to keep faith with under-fire player

Barcelona are hoping to go into the international break with another victory, one that would see them go back above Catalan rivals Girona into second place in the La Liga table. They take on Granada on Sunday evening, with their eyes on three points.

Xavi Hernandez is without Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Lewandowski for the match, and the latter two’s absences means that the Barcelona front line picks itself, with Lamine Yamal on the right, Joao Felix on the left and Ferran Torres central.

Torres in for Lewandowski is one change, and another that Xavi is expected to make (via Sport) will see Ronald Araujo drop to the bench in place of Andreas Christensen.

Granada have proven themselves to be tricky customers since returning to La Liga this season, and they will be eyeing up an upset. Bryan Zaragoza will be a threat for the hosts, as he has been so far in 2023-24, while Lucas Boye is in good goalscoring form too.

Barcelona will be well aware of the threat that Granada pose, and they will have to be on their A-game to pick up victory at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Sunday evening. Let’s see if they are able to keep pace with Real Madrid going into the international break.