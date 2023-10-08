Lamine Yamal rated doubtful for Spain duty through injury

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could miss out on Euro 2024 qualifying duty this month with Spain.

The 16-year-old continues to be a crucial player for both club and country after an incredible rise to prominence in the last 12 months.

After breaking into the Barcelona first team, Yamal received a first call up to the Spain senior squad last month, before going on to set a new record as the youngest ever La Roja cap and goal scorer.

That streak of broken records continued ahead of the October international window as he became the youngest ever La Liga scorer in history in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw away at Granada.

However, ahead of linking up with Luis de la Fuente’s panel, Yamal was withdrawn with 15 minutes left to play, as he appeared to be struggling with an injury.

As per reports from ESPN, he will be assessed by the Barcelona medical team in the coming days, which will determine his availability to join the squad, with Jules Kounde a doubt for France.

🚨 JUST IN: Lamine Yamal and Jules Koundé will undergo tests tomorrow. The results will decide whether they travel with their national teams. @moillorens pic.twitter.com/zCTbZ3CicH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 8, 2023

Spain have two crucial qualifiers on the horizon this month with Scotland arriving in Sevilla on October 12 before travelling to Norway three days later.