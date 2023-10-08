Lamine Yamal breaks La Liga youngest scorer record

Barcelona have endured a difficult first 45 minutes in their La Liga trip away to Granada.

The Catalans struggled for fluency in the first half in Andalucia with the home side storming into an early 2-0 lead at the Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Bryan Zaragoza continued his super recent form to put Barcelona on the back foot with the visitors struggling to respond.

17 – Bryan Zaragoza's goal, after 17 seconds, is the earliest goal Barcelona have conceded in @LaLigaEN in the 21st Century, beating one by Karim Benzema in 2011 after 21 seconds. Wakening. pic.twitter.com/mR4NYfKyg6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 8, 2023

However, Xavi’s side were handed a key lifeline in first half added time, as rising star Lamine Yamal popped up inside the box to tap home a key goal for his first league effort.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/1UI3LdJPQR — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) October 8, 2023

Alongside offering Barcelona a potential route back into the contest, Yamal’s latest starring role has broken another record for the Spanish international.

1 – @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 player Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score in a @LaLiga match in the history of the competition at 16 years and 87 days, surpassing Fabrice Olinga (16a 98d). Historic. pic.twitter.com/9BWsda45Zc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 8, 2023

Lamal has already broken new ground as the youngest ever Spain senior international and goal scorer this season and his goal tonight, aged at 16 years and 87 days, makes him the youngest ever goal scorer in La Liga history.

ANOTHER RECORD BROKEN FOR YAMAL! 👏🇪🇸 https://t.co/Wl8BZ7uibj — Football España (@footballespana_) October 8, 2023

