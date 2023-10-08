Barcelona

Lamine Yamal breaks La Liga youngest scorer record

Barcelona have endured a difficult first 45 minutes in their La Liga trip away to Granada.

The Catalans struggled for fluency in the first half in Andalucia with the home side storming into an early 2-0 lead at the Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Bryan Zaragoza continued his super recent form to put Barcelona on the back foot with the visitors struggling to respond.

However, Xavi’s side were handed a key lifeline in first half added time, as rising star Lamine Yamal popped up inside the box to tap home a key goal for his first league effort.

Alongside offering Barcelona a potential route back into the contest, Yamal’s latest starring role has broken another record for the Spanish international.

Lamal has already broken new ground as the youngest ever Spain senior international and goal scorer this season and his goal tonight, aged at 16 years and 87 days, makes him the youngest ever goal scorer in La Liga history.

