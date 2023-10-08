La Liga manager dismayed by 2030 World Cup decision – “What a barbarity!”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Spain, Portugal and Morocco has won the rights to host the 2030 World Cup, beating out consortiums from South America and Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt in the process.

However, the tournament will also feature one match each in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, meaning that it will be played across six countries and three continents. The decision for matches being held in South America is to do with the 100th anniversary of the World Cup.

This decision has been met with mixed emotions across the footballing sphere, but one of those firmly against it is Mallorca head coach Javier Aguirre. Speaking to the media (via MD) after his side’s draw with Mallorca on Saturday, he did not hold back when asked for his thoughts.

“What a barbarity! We will have to go to Argentina, we will go back to Spain, we will go to Morocco. It sucks, I don’t like it. The World Cup in two countries already seems excessive to me, but if it is to be like that, what do I know?”

Aguirre has never been one to mince his words, and he has not held back again on this occasion. His views are shared by many, and you can understand why he thinks this way, especially when there is such a focus on climate change in these modern times.