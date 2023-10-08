Jose Mourinho opens up on move to Real Madrid in 2010 – “They’re the biggest club in the world”

Jose Mourinho’s move from then-European champions Inter Milan to Real Madrid was a controversial one in Italy. The Portuguese head coach walked away from the Nerazzurri just days after their victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final to start a new era in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho spent three years in charge at Real Madrid, and although it was incredible entertaining, there was not much success on the pitch for the club, with just three trophies won during that time (1x La Liga, 1x Copa del Rey and 1x Spanish Super Cup).

Mourinho won the same amount of titles in his final season at Inter, and speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), he opened up on the circumstances surrounding his move to Real Madrid.

“I’m always very honest with others and with myself. I could have gone to Real Madrid after my first season with Inter, but I had signed to stay more than a year. I had an incredible relationship, not only with the president, but also with his wife and children.

“I went to Moratti’s house at the end of the first season and we came to the conclusion that I would stay one more year. It wasn’t victory or defeat in the Champions League final that would’ve decided my life, I already knew what I was going to do, and I wanted to go to Real Madrid.

“The opportunity came for the second time and I wanted to go, it was a moment in my career where I told myself I had to. They’re the biggest club in the world, but I wanted to finish at Inter by winning the Serie A title.

“I refused to sign the contract with Real Madrid before the final against Bayern Munich, but I was afraid to go back to Milan because of the emotions.”

Mourinho is now at another Italian side, AS Roma, although whether he stays there much longer remains to be seen, as his position has been under increasing pressure over the last few weeks.

Image via Odd ANDERSEN/AFP