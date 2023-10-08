Gerard Pique rages against Andorran government over stadium ban – “Thank you for expelling us”

Gerard Pique is currently at odds with the Andorran government, a dispute that stems from the usage of the National Stadium in the country, which is the home stadium for FC Andorra – for now.

FC Andorra, who Pique has been owner of since 2018, are set to be kicked out of their current home by the Andorran government, who have said that the Segunda club will not be allowed to continue using the facilities.

Taking to X to vent his frustration on the matter, Pique has threatened to take his club out of Andorra, stripping the Pyrenean country of any identity in the process.

“We have invested more than €4m in adapting the National Stadium so that La Liga lets us play there, and now you throw us out. There is no sports facility in Andorra that is up to standard for next year. Thank you for expelling us from the country.

“We have no other choice but to leave and change the name of the club. Congratulations, you have left Andorra without professional football.”

Hem invertit més de 4M d’euros en adequar l’Estadi Nacional perquè @LaLiga ens deixi jugar i ara ens feu fora. No hi ha cap instal.lació esportiva a Andorra amb condicions per poder competir l’any que ve. Gràcies per expulsar-nos del país. No ens queda una altra solució que… https://t.co/XOkAzaxkk5 — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 7, 2023

It remains to be seen what happens next in this developing story, but former Barcelona defender Pique shows no signs of backing down. After all, it is his club.