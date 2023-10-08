Former Barcelona director Mateu Alemany linked with Atletico Madrid move

Former Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany could make a sensational move to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

Alemany has been linked with a string of football director roles in recent months after opting against a move to Premier League side Aston Villa at the end of last season.

The reason behind his decision to reject a switch to England was based his commitment to remaining at Barcelona to continue his work on the growing project in Catalonia.

However, a major twist occurred at the club in September, with sporting director Deco reportedly requesting his exit, as part of a club revamp.

Alemany made the decision to leave following the Deco debacle with reports from COPE claiming Atletico have reached out with an offer for a new role.

Atletico could be on the hunt for a new sporting director, if Andrea Berta leaves the club, and Alemany is tipped as a replacement, as part of a reformatted role.