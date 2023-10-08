Ex-Spain head coach Jorge Vilda to go under the microscope next week in Luis Rubiales sexual assault case

Luis Rubiales, the former President of the Spanish Football Federation, is currently on trial after being charged with sexual assault and coercion. Jenni Hermoso decided to press ahead with legal action after she was kissed without consent by Rubiales after Spain’s World Cup victory in August.

Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes gave evidence to court earlier this week as part of the investigation, and next week, it will be the turn of ex-Spain head coach Jorge Vilda to take the stand, albeit as MD have reported, he will be under the microscope, unlike his former players.

Vilda, like Rubiales and Albert Luque, is being investigated as to whether he pressured Hermoso and her environment during the aftermath of Rubiales’ kiss. Specifically, in regards to whether she was pressured into saying the kiss was consensual.

Rubiales alleges that Vilda spoke to Hermoso’s brother in the aftermath of the kiss, although further details have yet to be revealed. They are likely to next week when the former Spain manager goes under the microscope.