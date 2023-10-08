Eden Hazard’s brother urges ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea star to retire – “He deserves to spend time with his family”

At the end of last season, Real Madrid came to an agreement with Eden Hazard, which would see the Belgian winger cancel his contract with the club one year early. He had not been in favour with head coach Carlo Ancelotti for much of the previous two years, so it seemed a sensible decision.

Since then, there has been very little movement on the transfer front for Hazard, despite him being a free agent. There have been reports of clubs being interested in signing him, but nothing has materialised so far. The possibility of retirement has also been floated

As per Diario AS, Kylian Hazard – who is Eden’s younger brother – revealed that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea player still lives in the Spanish capital, and has decided to take a step back from football for the time being.

“At the moment he’s not moving, but I don’t know if his career is over. If he makes a final decision, it will be up to him to say so. Eden is in Madrid, because his children go to school there and he has decided to relax for now. He is trying to enjoy life for now.

“He still loves football, it has always been his greatest passion and that’s why he gave everything for every team he played for. He did everything he could and won trophies at every club he played for, including Real Madrid.

“If I were him, I would retire immediately. After a long career like his, I think Eden deserves to spend time with his family.”

It remains to be seen whether Hazard does decide to hang up his boots, but it’s unlikely that a decision will be taking any time soon.

