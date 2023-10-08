Barcelona youngster backed to make big impression after first team call-up

With Robert Lewandowski set to miss at least a month after suffering an ankle injury against Porto earlier this week, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has called on the club’s academy players to bolster his striker options.

Pau Victor and Marc Guiu have been called up to the matchday squad for Sunday’s match against Granada, with the pair set to act as understudies to first team regulars Ferran Torres and Joao Felix, who are the favourites to replace Lewandowski during his absence.

Victor, who joined Barcelona on loan from Catalan rivals Girona in the summer, has impressed for Barca Atletic so far this season, bagging four goals and one assist so far, which has led to his first team call-up.

Sport say that Victor, whom Barcelona can buy for €3m next summer, can play a big role for the first team, in the same way that Fermin Lopez has since being promoted in the absence of Pedri.

Victor is believed to be ahead of Guiu in the pecking order, so he has a realistic chance of making his Barcelona first team debut in the coming weeks, with his first opportunity being against Granada. He certainly has the potential to take his chance.