Barcelona star walking suspension tightrope with El Clasico on the horizon

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will be desperately to have as much of his squad available for the upcoming weeks, with several key matches on the horizon for the Catalonia-based side.

Upon return from the international break, Barcelona – among others – will have a Champions League double-header against Shakhtar Donetsk, but their biggest match will be against Real Madrid, which takes place on the 28th of October at the Olympic Stadium.

With Frenkie de Jong expected to be out, and Pedri only just likely to be returning from injury, it will be imperative for Gavi to be available for El Clasico. However, as Sport have reported, he is walking a suspension tightrope, having already been booked three times in La Liga.

Yellow cards against Granada and Athletic Club would rule Gavi out of the Real Madrid match, which would be a significant blow for Barcelona, especially with the aforementioned lack of options for Xavi. The 19-year-old will already sit out the match against Shakhtar in Montjuic just before the Clasico after being sent off against Porto on Wednesday.

Gavi has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season, having been played in his natural midfield role in recent weeks. He will be a crucial player against Real Madrid, but he needs to make sure that he is actually able to play in the match.