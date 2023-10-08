Barcelona snatch late La Liga draw at Granada

Barcelona head off into the October international break in third place in La Liga after a dramatic 2-2 draw away at Granada.

The Catalans missed out on the chance to keep up the title pressure on their rivals as they struggled for the majority of the tie in Andalucia.

Granada’s star man Bryan Zaragoza netted inside the first 60 seconds, to shock Barcelona, before he repeated the trick before half time.

Teenage starlet Lamine Yamal tapped home inside first half added time, to drag Barcelona back into the contest, and set a new record as the youngest ever goal scorer in La Liga.

1 – @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 player Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score in a @LaLiga match in the history of the competition at 16 years and 87 days, surpassing Fabrice Olinga (16a 98d). Historic. pic.twitter.com/9BWsda45Zc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 8, 2023

Barcelona did look to rally in the closing stages, as substitute Sergi Roberto forced home a leveller, to set up a tense finale.

Joao Felix looked to have stolen all three points for Xavi’s charges in the fourth minute of added time but his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

That's how close Barça came to a winner 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/SOoNxw01Ww — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 8, 2023

The majority of Xavi’s squad will now head off on national team duty in the coming days ahead of facing Athletic Club on their return to action on October 22.

