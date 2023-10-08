Antoine Griezmann clinches late Atletico Madrid win over Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid head into the October international break on the back of a crucial late win over rivals Real Sociedad.

Los Rojiblances edged out the battle between the two sides who finished third and fourth respectively last season with Champions League qualification on the agenda again for the pair.

The home side survived an early scare in Madrid before defender Samuel Lino broke in behind the La Real defence to fire home his first ever Atletico goal.

Atleti score the opener 🔴⚪ Koke plays a fantastic ball over the top for Samuel Lino who finds the net 🤌 pic.twitter.com/QqgFaddJ54 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 8, 2023

Atletico carved out chances either side of the break, with two efforts against the woodwork, but they were unable to force through a second goal against their Basque visitors.

That lack of cutting edge kept the door open for Real Sociedad after the restart and Mikel Oyarzabal ruthlessly fired the away side level late on.

However, the crucial call came in the final moments, as Atletico were awarded a penalty for handball, and Antoine Griezmann coolly converted from the spot to clinch all three points.

Griezmann from the spot 🎯 The Atleti player scores against his former club to give his side the lead 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/CIpRxqrNPv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 8, 2023

Images via Getty Images