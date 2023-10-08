Alexia Putellas on the brink of breaking all-time Barcelona record

There is no doubt that Alexia Putellas is a club legend at Barcelona. She has been one of the best players in the world for some time now, and will hope to continue being so for many more years.

Putellas will be eyeing up another successful season with Barcelona, and the Catalans have started with three straight wins at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. They are going for four-in-a-row on Sunday when they host Real Sociedad at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Putellas, who made her 400th appearance for Barcelona Femeni during the victory over Valencia on Thursday, is eyeing up a club record. As per MD, she is only one goal behind ex-club and current international teammate Jenni Hermoso at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts.

Hermoso has 181, with Putellas just behind on 180. A goal against Real Sociedad Femenino would allow her to equal the record, while two or more would see her enter the Barcelona record books on her own.