Xavi names unchanged squad for Granada vs Barcelona

Xavi will be looking to get through to the international break with no fresh Barcelona injuries ahead of facing Granada.

La Blaugrana head to Andalucia for their final game before the incoming season interval with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski joining the injury list.

Xavi admitted the absence of ‘world class’ star Lewandowski is a major blow for Barcelona after he suffered an injury in the midweek Champions League win away at Porto.

Robert Lewandowski joins the absentee list as Barcelona head to Granada https://t.co/Gzrv7QSoPc — Football España (@footballespana_) October 7, 2023

That setback has forced Xavi to name a largely unchanged squad this weekend with reserve players rotating into the matchday panel as fresh options.

With such a quick turnaround in between matches in different competitions, Xavi will be aiming to secure another league win, and return home with no new fitness concerns.

Ferran Torres looks set to replace Lewandowski in attack after the Spanish star came on for him in Porto and scored the winning goal at the Estadio do Dragao.