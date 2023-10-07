WATCH: Quickfire double sees Real Madrid extend their lead over Osasuna to four

Real Madrid are having a very good time of things against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. An early goal got them on their way, which was added to just after half time. They have now got a third and fourth to all-but secure the three points.

Jude Bellingham was at the double for Real Madrid, scoring after just nine minutes to open the scoring. He added his and Los Blancos’ second on 55 minutes to open up a comfortable cushion.

Vinicius Junior made it 3-0 10 minutes later to ensure the three points for the hosts, but it got even better just after as Joselu Mato continued his excellent form at the Bernabeu to make it four.

It has been an excellent performance from Real Madrid, who will go back to the top of the La Liga table, a position they relinquished earlier in the day when Girona defeated Cadiz.