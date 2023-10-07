WATCH: Jude Bellingham continue red-hot scoring form by grabbing Real Madrid’s opener against Osasuna

Girona’s victory in the early kick-off means that Real Madrid have fallen to second in the La Liga table. However, they are on course to return to top of the table after taking an early lead against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti made three changes from the side that defeated Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, but it was one of those that started in Naples that has scored the opener for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham has been on incredible form since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and he has now grabbed his ninth goal of the season, in only his 10th appearance. The Englishman finished off a brilliant team move after being played in by Dani Carvajal.

Bellingham is just in remarkable form, where everything he touches turns to goals. Real Madrid will be delighted with their star man once again, who has set them on the way to another three points.