WATCH: Jude Bellingham at the double as Real Madrid go 2-0 up against Osasuna

Real Madrid are going back top of the La Liga table. They took an early lead against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they have now doubled their lead just after the half time interval.

Jude Bellingham got the opening goal after just nine minutes, for what was his ninth goal of the season. The Englishman has been on remarkable form since joining from Borussia Dortmund, and he now has his second of the afternoon to make it 2-0.

It is an excellent link-up between Bellingham and Federico Valverde, and the Englishman is never going to miss that chance, especially given his recent form.

Real Madrid have been utterly dominant throughout against Osasuna, and they will be delighted to have now given themselves some breathing room. They now just need to see out the remaining minutes so that their victory is secured, which would see them leapfrog Girona into top spot.