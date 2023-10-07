Vinicius Junior ready for Real Madrid lifelong commitment

Vinicius Junior is ready to commit his long term future to Real Madrid in the coming months.

The Brazilian international has developed into a world class star in the last two years and a crucial player for Los Blancos.

45 goals across all competitions in 2021/22 and 2022/23 helped Real Madrid to win La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey titles.

His current contract in Madrid expires at the end of the current campaign with talks ongoing over an extension to his deal.

Multiple reports have claimed a deal has been agreed to tie him to the club until 2027 with a €1bn release clause included in the agreement.

Vinicius Jr received a standing ovation after being substituted in Real Madrid’s 4-0 home win against Osasuna and he thanked the fans for their reaction as he looks to remain in Madrid.

“It’s always an honour to play for this club. The love I have for these fans and they have for me”, as per an interview with Real Madrid TV, via Marca.

“I’m very happy playing here and I want to continue playing here all my life.”

Vinicius Jr will now link up with the Brazil squad in the coming days ahead of their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying double header against Venezuela and Uruguay.