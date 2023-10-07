Vinicius Junior heaps praise on Jude Bellingham after Osasuna performance – “He was born to play for Real Madrid”

As has been the case for most of the season so far, it was the Jude Bellingham show for Real Madrid as they swept aside Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Bellingham produced another man of the match performance, scoring two of Real Madrid’s four goals. The brace takes him on to 10 goals so far this season from just 10 matches played.

Vinicius Junior also scored for Real Madrid against Osasuna, and speaking after the match (via Marca), he heaped praise on Bellingham, whom he has established an excellent partnership with so far this season.

“Bellingham was born to play for Real Madrid. I hope we will play together for many years. We are all very happy to have him as a teammate.”

Bellingham is well on his way to being signing of the season, despite his huge price tag. Real Madrid will hope that he can carry on that form when they return after the international break.