Real Madrid veteran continues to amaze within the club – “He dominates everything”

Real Madrid do not often house veteran players, as they tend to sell them on before reaching a certain age. However, there are players that transcend this, and despite being 33 years of age, Toni Kroos is showing no signs of letting him performance levels drop.

Despite having started the season as a backup option, Kroos has forced himself into the starting line-up in recent weeks, and he has continued to put up remarkable numbers in the process.

Within Real Madrid, they continue to be be amazed by the levels that Kroos performs at, especially in training. As per Relevo, those that watch the German midfielder everyday are astonished.

“He is still the best in training. Whoever is on a team with him for the practice matches always wins.”

“He dominates everything.”

Kroos has been an incredible servant for Real Madrid since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, and despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, he has shown that he has continue to play for the club for a few more years at least.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images