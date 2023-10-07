Real Madrid team news: Rodrygo Goes dropped, Luka Modric makes return to starting line-up

Real Madrid are hoping to keep their place at the top of the La Liga table. They take on Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu, hoping to make it three wins in a week, following victories over Girona (Saturday) and Napoli (Tuesday).

Carlo Ancelotti has made three changes from the team that won in Naples. Aurelien Tchouameni slots into central defence due to Nacho Fernandez’s suspension, with Ferland Mendy coming in for the Real Madrid captain. Eduardo Camavinga moves into midfield.

Luka Modric also returns to the starting line-up for the first time since the Madrid derby defeat last month. Fellow veteran Toni Kroos drops out. The final change sees Rodrygo drop out, as his barren run in front of gaol continues against Napoli. Joselu Mato, who has been in prolific form at the Bernabeu this season, starts in his place.

Jagoba Arrasate makes three changes for Osasuna, with Lucas Torro, Juan Areso and Ante Budimir coming into the side.

Real Madrid will feel that they should be taking all three points here, but Osasuna are no mugs, and will be looking to carry the momentum from their victory over Alaves last weekend.