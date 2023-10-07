Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Osasuna: Carlo Ancelotti to use midfielder in defence as solution to centre-back crisis

Real Madrid are hoping to go into the international break top of La Liga, and only a victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon would allow them to do that. Girona could leapfrog them in the earlier match, so Los Blancos know that three points will be required.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has one big issue to address for the fixture, in central defence. Nacho Fernandez is beginning a three-match ban, while David Alaba and Eder Militao remain on the sidelines due to injury. As such, Antoine Rudiger is the only fit centre-back in the first team.

To address this, Marca believe that Ancelotti will use Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift central defender. The Frenchman would be replaced in defensive midfield by Eduardo Camavinga, with Fran Garcia returning to the side at left-back.

Luka Modric is also set to start his first match since the defeat to Atletico Madrid on the 24th of September, with Toni Kroos dropping out of the side that defeated Napoli on Tuesday.

Osasuna arrive in the Spanish capital on the back of a victory over Alaves last weekend, a result that snapped a five-match winless run. Los Rojillos will look to take confidence into the clash with Real Madrid, with Chimy Avila set for a return to the side after being suspended against Alaves.

Real Madrid will be fully aware of the threats that Osasuna pose, but equally, there will be confidence that they can continue their fine start to the season by picking up another three points on Saturday afternoon.