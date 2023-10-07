Manchester City will battle Real Madrid for Alphonso Davies in 2025

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as a long term transfer target.

Los Blancos are planning a major move to sign a new left back, with 22-year-old Davies on their radar, ahead of a possible bid next summer.

As per reports from Diario AS, Davies is their top target for the position.

His Bayern Munich contract expires in 2025, so if he does not sign a new deal by the end of the season, the German champions may cash in, to avoid losing him for nothing.

Bayern remain confident they can convince the Canadian international to stay in Bavaria but he is rumoured to be looking for a new challenge.

As per the latest update from Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are not the only team monitoring Davies, with Premier League champions Manchester City also assessing him.

Both sides would prefer a 2025 free transfer, but they could make an offer next summer, if Bayern opt to sell.