Luis Rubiales’ RFEF resignation could open the door for Barcelona to play La Liga match in USA

Barcelona are no strangers to playing in the United States of America. They spent a few weeks in the country every year as part of their pre-season preparations, but have never played a competitive fixture there.

However, they did try to back in 2018. The idea of a match between Girona and Barcelona being played at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami was floated, but the Spanish Football Federation ultimately shut the idea down.

Luis Rubiales was in charge of the RFEF then, but following his resignation, the idea of the Catalan derby being played stateside has reared up again, as per MD.

Whether Barcelona and Girona still want to explore this remains to be seen. However, if they do, the Spanish Football Federation would have to allow it, and then notify FIFA that the plans are going ahead. This is the only way that the possibility can happen.

Rubiales totally ruled out the possibility of a La Liga match being played outside of Spain during his presidency, but the new era could bring about a changed mindset. Barcelona are likely to be keeping tabs on the situation.