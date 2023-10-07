La Liga Round Up: Sevilla snatch late Rayo Vallecano draw as Girona move up to second

The final La Liga matchday ahead of the October international break produced some key results including last gasp Sevilla draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla needed a 96th minute equaliser from star striker Youssef En-Nesyri to steal a 2-2 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo had drawn their previous three league matches prior to heading down to Andalucia and they dominated the opening stages at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Oscar Valentin’s close range finish put the visitors ahead early on before Alvaro Garcia’s superb chip made it 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes.

A spectacular chipped finish 🤯 Álvaro García doubles his side's advantage with a great goal 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DzMAgFodrM — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 7, 2023

The home side did rally after the restart as Djibril Sow fired home but Rayo looked set to hold on for a key win away from home.

However, as Sevilla carved out a string of chances late on, En Nesyri’s towering header claimed a point in the dying seconds.

Late, late Sevilla equaliser! 😱 Youssef En-Nesyri scores in added time to rescue a point for his side 👊 pic.twitter.com/Sw04o39hAC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 7, 2023

Mallorca 1-1 Valencia

Mallorca and Valencia extended their respective winless runs to four La Liga games as they played out a 1-1 draw in Palma.

A point apiece means Mallorca have now drawn three games in a row with Valencia claiming two points from four league matches.

Mallorca took the lead after just four minutes as a Valencia defensive error allowed Dani Rodriguez to fire home.

Smashed in! 👏 Mallorca take an early lead thanks to Dani Rodríguez's strike 🔴 pic.twitter.com/E3qxYgxqO8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 7, 2023

Valencia responded swiftly as Pepelu struck a post from a brilliant free kick before Diego Lopez headed home a leveller in first half added time.

Cadiz 0-1 Girona

Girona returned to winning ways away at Cadiz as they moved up into second place in the table overnight as part of their ongoing impressive start to the season.

Darwin Machis’ early red card changed the complexion of the contest as Girona played 80 minutes with a one player advantage.

Aleix Garcia’s composed finish on the edge of the box eventually tipped the tie in Girona’s favour in the second half.

Lovely Aleix García finish! 🤌 The Girona man scores the opener against Cádiz with a great strike 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/bMFhPTZca6 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 7, 2023

Images via Getty Images