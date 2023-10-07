Jude Bellingham reveals Santiago Bernabeu pregame routine

Jude Bellingham continues to be the shining star at Real Madrid so far this season.

The England international has enjoyed a sensational start to life in the Spanish capital after two months of the campaign.

Bellingham brought his La Liga tally up to eight goals from eight games, in the 4-0 win over Osasuna, alongside two in two in the Champions League.

His goal scoring form has led to claims the former Borussia Dortmund star could be in consideration for a future Ballon d’Or.

The 20-year-old has become an instant fans favourite in Madrid and he is revelling in playing in front of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Bellingham was interviewed by Real Madrid TV, after the Osasuna victory, and he claimed his pre match ritual has carried over from Dortmund, as he looks to keep up his impressive form.

“I like to walk around the Bernabeu pitch, see what my position is going to be on the pitch. It’s something I’ve been doing for my entire career and it helps me not to get nervous”, he said.

Bellingham will now join up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their key Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on October 17.