Jude Bellingham inspires table-topping Real Madrid to comprehensive victory over Osasuna

Real Madrid have returned to the top of the La Liga table following a comprehensive victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Girona had gone into first earlier in the day, but they have now been re-overtaken by Los Blancos.

As it has been for much of the season so far, it was the Jude Bellingham show for Real Madrid. The Englishman got things underway after nine minutes, finishing off an excellent team move.

Bellingham would make it 2-0 just after half time. Excellent link-up play with Federico Valverde allowed him free space inside the Osasuna penalty box, and as expected, he made no mistake.

Vinicius Junior added a third soon after, grabbing his second goal in as many goals, before Joselu Mato added the gloss with another goal at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti will be delighted with his Real Madrid side. Osasuna could have been a very tricky opponent, but they simply blew them away, and fully deserved their four goals and three points.