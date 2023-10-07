FIFA release details of 2030 World Cup scheduling, tournament to be longest in its history

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Spain, alongside Portugal and Morocco, had won the hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup, beating out consortiums from South America and Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt in the process.

Following that news, FIFA have now announced preliminary details for the tournament, which is set to be held in six countries across three continents, as there will be three matches held in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay – one in the capital city of each country.

As per Marca, those matches in South America are set to begin on the 8th or 9th of June, before the official opening ceremony will be held on the 13th or 14th, in a location/stadium that has yet to be decided.

The next matches will then take place on either the 15th or 16th, with the host nations to be first in line to play, as is tradition in the World Cup.

The final, which looks likely to be held at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu, is set to be held on the 21st of July, which is 45 days after the opening matches in South America. As such, it will be the longest World Cup tournament in history.

There is sure to be continual growing excitement within Spain of the iconic tournament returning to its shores for the first time since 1982. Details will continue to come over the next few years.

Image via Julian Finney/Getty Images