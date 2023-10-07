Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘spectacular’ Jude Belligham’s Real Madrid start

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise following another virtuoso Real Madrid performance from Jude Bellingham.

The England star has immediately hit the ground running on his arrival in the Spanish capital with the notoriously difficult to please Los Blancos fans delighted with their new man in midfield.

Bellingham brought his La Liga goal streak up to eight from eight games, in the 4-0 weekend win over Osasuna, plus two goals in two in the Champions League.

Ancelotti has been a huge fan of Bellingham since his transfer move to Spain with the veteran Italian coach ready to build his midfield around the 20-year-old.

Ancelotti was asked about Bellingham continuing excellent form after the Osasuna victory and he admitted he continues to be surprised by his star man.

“He’s very good and has adapted very well. We as a club, and the fans, are lucky to have signed such a spectacular player. His maturity is remarkable, he makes us forget that he is only 20.”

Bellingham will now join up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad in the coming days ahead their key Euro 2024 qualifier at home to rivals Italy on October 17.