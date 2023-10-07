Barcelona winning statistic without Robert Lewandowski revealed

Barcelona head to Granada in a crucial La Liga clash this weekend with Robert Lewandowski sidelined through injury.

La Blaugrana travel to Andalucia for their final match before the incoming season break for the international window and Lewandowski will remain in Catalonia.

Xavi has bemoaned the situation, which could see Lewandowski out until November, and he opted for an unchanged matchday squad.

Lewandowski has already netted five La Liga goals this season as Barcelona’s top scorer in domestic action so far in 2023/24.

However, despite the prospect of facing Granada without their main goal threat, statistics from last season indicate they can win without him.

Lewandowski missed seven games in all competitions in 2022/23 and Barcelona won all seven including four 1-0 victories in league games.

However, the scorers of the winning goals in those games will not play this weekend, with Pedri and Raphinha injured, and Ousmane Dembele joining Paris Saint-Germain in a summer move.

They also won two Copa del Rey matches, including an El Clasico victory against Real Madrid, and a Champions League tie against Viktoria Plzen.