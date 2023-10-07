Barcelona to correct tactical errors from last two matches for Granada clash

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for Barcelona so far this season. Despite being just 16 years of age, he has established himself as an important player, and started several matches in the process.

Due to injuries, he has started Barcelona’s last two matches – victories over Sevilla and Porto – although he did not have the desired impact during those games. His teammates failed to link up effectively, which is a concern for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

As per Sport, Barcelona plan to correct this for Sunday’s match against Granada. Lamine Yamal is in line to start again, especially with Robert Lewandowski now on the sidelines, and Xavi wants the 16-year-old sensation to be a focal point in attack.

Joao Cancelo is yet to establish a significant rapport with Lamine Yamal following his move from Manchester City in the summer, but Barcelona hope that this will improve, starting with the Granada clash. Equally, Ilkay Gundogan falls into the same boat.

It is clear to see that talent that Lamine Yamal possesses, so it makes sense for Barcelona to try to play through him. His playstyle has the potential to unlock defences – let’s see if that can be the case against Granada.