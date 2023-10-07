Barcelona know Atletico Madrid’s asking price for permanent deal for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has made a very promising start to life at Barcelona, who he joined on a season-long loan deal at the end of the summer transfer window. Understandably, given his performances, there are rumblings that a permanent deal is being looked at.

Felix is unlikely to remain at Atletico Madrid, given that he has almost cut ties with head coach Diego Simeone. Their relationship is at an all-time low, so they will look to cash in at the earliest possible opportunity.

According to Diario AS, Atletico will demand at least €80m in order for Felix to leave next summer, which Barcelona will be acutely aware of. They know that they will need to raise funds in order to be able to do a deal.

At this stage, Barcelona are nowhere near being able to afford a permanent deal. However, if Felix is able to continue his excellent performances over the coming months, you’d imagine that Atletico Madrid will be expecting a call next summer – if not earlier.